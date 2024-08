Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has declared an end to its longest high-alert to heat wave after 29 days.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters(CDSCH) lowered its heat wave response posture from "serious" to "warning" at noon Wednesday, for the first time since it raised it on July 31, lasting for 29 days, far exceeding the previous record of six days in 2018.This year also saw 22 days of actual heat wave, the third highest in history after 2018 and 1994.The intense summer heat this year saw three-thousand-226 people fall victim to heat-related illnesses, and 30 deaths.