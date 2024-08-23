[KBS Exclusive] PPP Leader's Side Calls on Top Office to Present Alternative Solution to Solve Medical Vacuum

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called for the top office to present a 'better alternative solution' to resolving the ongoing medical vacuum.In a phone interview with KBS on Wednesday, a key PPP official called on the Presidential Office to present another plan to resolve the prolonged medical vacuum, after the top office earlier rejected PPP leader Han Dong-hoon's proposal to postpone the increase in medical school admissions quota hike for the 2026 academic year.The official said that Han had recently told the party leadership that while the president's push for medical reform is justified, there needs to be another way to improve the current situation, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns over the lack of emergency rooms during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the top office reaffirmed its position that it would push forward with the government's plan to increase the medical school enrollment quota.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also rejected Han's proposal, stressing that such an idea was never discussed ahead of time.