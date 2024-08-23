Health Ministry says Nursing Act will Establish Foundation for Improving Quality of Nursing Service

Photo : KBS News

The government says the enactment of the 'Nursing Act' will help establish the foundation for providing higher-quality nursing serviceAccording to the Ministry of Health and Welfare in a press release on Wednesday, the Nursing Act that passed at the National Assembly earlier in the day will systematically regulate the nurses' roles and provide a foundation for improving the quality of nursing service.The ministry added that the act also includes provisions for the requirements and procedures for nurses' roles, including the legal grounds for performing their roles.The health ministry also announced it had established a comprehensive nursing plan every five years, in accordance with the newly passed act and will operate a nursing policy deliberation committee under the Ministry of Health and Welfare.Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said that the enactment of the Nursing Act will foster excellent nurses, adding that he will do his best to prepare measures to ensure that they're implemented without a hitch.