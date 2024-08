Photo : YONHAP News

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for producing and distributing deepfake pornography in the so-called “Nth Room case.”The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.The court said the contents of the videos were “disgusting” beyond words and that it was impossible to fathom the humiliation the victims must have felt.The man, surnamed Park, was indicted in May and found guilty on Wednesday of producing 400 deepfake pornography videos, and of distributing one-thousand-700 deepfake pornography videos, between July 2020 and April 2024.Park also faces additional charges in connection with deepfake sex crimes allegedly committed by graduates of Seoul National University. They are accused of using the faces of dozens of women, including alumni of the university, to produce deepfake pornography videos.