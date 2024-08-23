Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

McMaster: Fmr. Moon, Trump Administrations Disagreed on View on N. Korea Nuclear Arms

Written: 2024-08-28 17:06:06Updated: 2024-08-28 17:07:30

McMaster: Fmr. Moon, Trump Administrations Disagreed on View on N. Korea Nuclear Arms

A former U.S. national security advisor during the former Donald Trump administration claimed in his latest memoir that Trump's key aides had disagreed on several points with South Korea's then-Moon Jae-in administration regarding engagement with North Korea.

In the book titled, "At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House," H.R. McMaster, who served as national security advisor from 2017 to 2018, recalled differences of opinion during Moon's visit to Washington in June 2017 for a bilateral summit.

While Seoul insisted on adding the prospect of negotiation with Pyongyang in a joint summit statement, and an acknowledgement that it would lead any related effort, Washington insisted on emphasizing sanctions enforcement to persuade the regime that denuclearization was in its best interest.

There was disagreement on the North's motive behind nuclear armament during Moon and then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's post-summit talks, where Moon believed that Kim Jong-un needed nuclear weapons for defense. Pence, for his part, stressed the need to consider that Kim wants the weapons for offensive purposes.

McMaster also mentioned an incident in July 2017, when his then-South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong said the Moon government was not ready to call the North's recently fired Hwasong-14 liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) an ICBM.

McMaster, in response, said just because Chung did not call it an ICBM, it did not mean that it was not an ICBM.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >