Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Pentagon: US Taking N. Korea's 'Suicide Drone' Plans Seriously

Written: 2024-08-28 17:15:58Updated: 2024-08-28 18:34:23

Pentagon: US Taking N. Korea's 'Suicide Drone' Plans Seriously

Photo : YONHAP News

Pentagon: US Taking N. Korea’s ‘Suicide Drone’ Plans Seriously

The U.S. Department of Defense says Washington wants to take seriously North Korea’s latest call for the development and production of more “suicide drones” to bolster its war preparedness.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the U.S. wants to take the threat seriously and it is something that Washington will keep an eye on.

Ryder said he understands that South Korea is also keeping an eye on the situation and that the U.S. will continue to consult closely with South Korea, Japan, and other partners and allies in the region to ensure that the collective defense remains strong.

Emphasizing that the North has a “long history” of destabilizing rhetoric and activities, he said the United States’ focus in the region is defensive in nature, and that it is working with allies and partners to promote regional security and stability, as well as to prepare for any threats from the North.

Ryder added that the U.S. does not want conflict with the North and will continue to call for diplomatic communication, but that the regime has yet to show any willingness to take that “olive branch.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >