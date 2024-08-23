Pentagon: US Taking N. Korea’s ‘Suicide Drone’ Plans Seriously

Photo : YONHAP News

Pentagon: US Taking N. Korea’s ‘Suicide Drone’ Plans SeriouslyThe U.S. Department of Defense says Washington wants to take seriously North Korea’s latest call for the development and production of more “suicide drones” to bolster its war preparedness.At a press briefing Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the U.S. wants to take the threat seriously and it is something that Washington will keep an eye on.Ryder said he understands that South Korea is also keeping an eye on the situation and that the U.S. will continue to consult closely with South Korea, Japan, and other partners and allies in the region to ensure that the collective defense remains strong.Emphasizing that the North has a “long history” of destabilizing rhetoric and activities, he said the United States’ focus in the region is defensive in nature, and that it is working with allies and partners to promote regional security and stability, as well as to prepare for any threats from the North.Ryder added that the U.S. does not want conflict with the North and will continue to call for diplomatic communication, but that the regime has yet to show any willingness to take that “olive branch.”