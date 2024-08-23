National Assembly Passes 28 Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed 28 bills on Wednesday, including one that formalizes the role of a physician assistant in the health care system.Wednesday marked the first time that legislation to improve people’s lives received bipartisan support since the 22nd National Assembly opened in late May.The parliament revised a law to assist victims of rental fraud under the “jeonse” system, in which renters pay a lump-sum deposit that in some cases can exceed 70 percent of a home’s market value. Victims will now be allowed to reside for up to 20 years in public rental housing provided by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation.The Civil Act was revised to prevent parents who have neglected their child care responsibilities from inheriting their children’s wealth, and the bereaved families of crime victims can now receive victim compensation.During Wednesday’s session, the rival camps did not handle six bills that President Yoon Suk Yeol had previously vetoed. Instead, the four media bills, the pro-labor “yellow envelope” bill and the cash handout bill will be put to revote on September 26.