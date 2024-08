Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) says it will operate a center for victims of illegal medical services carried out by nurses as it slammed the passage of a revised bill on the Nursing Act in parliament.KMA president Lim Hyun-taek unveiled the plan on Wednesday, or Day 3 of his hunger strike, as he said such a law allows nurses to make a diagnosis, give prescriptions and perform operations.He then claimed that the law will exacerbate conflicts involving their scope of duties while destroying the ecosystem of trainee doctors’ training and even endanger nurses.The KMA also unveiled plans to become more politically vocal by having 100-thousand of its members collectively join a political party.