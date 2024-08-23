Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Designates Weeks Around Chuseok Holidays as Emergency Response Weeks

Written: 2024-08-28 18:24:50Updated: 2024-08-28 18:37:56

Gov't Designates Weeks Around Chuseok Holidays as Emergency Response Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has designated the weeks before and after the Chuseok holidays as “emergency response weeks” and will drastically increase the fees of emergency room(ER) doctors during that period. 

Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said in a government response meeting on the collective action taken by trainee doctors on Wednesday that the government will designate the period between September 11 and 25 as “emergency response weeks” to prevent disruptions in treating emergency patients during the Chuseok holidays which will run from September 16 to 18. 

The government will also sharply raise the fees of ER doctors who work during the designated period by up to 250 percent, or up 100 percentage points from the existing increase of 150 percent. 

Cho added that the government will expand support in terms of labor costs so that regional emergency medical centers can secure enough personnel to ensure stable operations.

The minister also vowed to provide substitute workers, including military doctors, to medical institutions that are in dire need of personnel support.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >