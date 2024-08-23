Seoul and KCSC to Operate Hotline to Tackle Deepfake Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC) will operate a hotline tasked with omitting obscene, deepfake-based content from online communities within 24 hours.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and KCSC Chair Ryu Hee-lim on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on running such a hotline.Under the effort, Seoul city and the KCSC will take steps to delete such obscene materials within 24 hours of receiving a report on such contents being uploaded on social media or pornography sites.With the hotline, Seoul city will be able to request the standards agency to omit large amounts of problematic materials all at once, as the procedures that the city government has to take to omit or block content via the KCSC will be streamlined.Mayor Oh said the city will provide a one-stop service to victims of deepfake crimes while Ryu vowed best efforts to prevent digital sex crimes in conjunction with the Seoul government.Wednesday marked the first time the KCSC signed an MOU with a local government.