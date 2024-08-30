Labor, Management at Most Hospitals Reach Agreement ahead of Health Care Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor and management have reached agreement at 59 of the 62 hospitals affiliated with the Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union, ahead of a general strike planned for Thursday.The National Labor Relations Commission said Thursday that after three days of mediation, 59 hospitals, or 95-point-one percent of the 62 hospitals, accepted mediation plans and agreed to proposed wages and collective agreements.Accordingly, health care workers at the 59 hospitals decided not to go ahead with their plans to walk off the job at 7 a.m. Thursday.On Wednesday the National Assembly passed a bill to revise the Nursing Act, formalizing the role of a physician assistant nurse.Labor and management at three hospitals have yet to reach agreement, while mediation has been suspended at Chosun University Hospital and another hospital.Nurses and other health care workers at Chosun University Hospital were set to go on strike as planned, having failed to narrow their differences with management.