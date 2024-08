Photo : YONHAP News

Park Soon-kwan, the CEO of lithium battery maker Aricell, was detained Wednesday in connection with the June 24 factory fire that killed 23 people and injured eight others.The Suwon District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Park on Wednesday over alleged violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and other laws.Under the law, which took effect in 2022, company managers can face severe penalties for failing to prevent industrial accidents that cause death or serious harm.Park’s son, Joong-un, the company’s general manager, was detained on charges of violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act and of causing death or injury by professional negligence.The court refused to issue warrants for two other Aricell officials, saying there was no risk they would flee or destroy evidence.