Photo : YONHAP News

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games kicked off Wednesday for a 12-day run.The opening ceremony marked the start of the Games as athletes paraded along the iconic Champs-Élysées and Place de la Concorde in Paris.Some four-thousand athletes and staff from 182 of the 183 International Paralympic Committee member countries will compete for 549 gold medals in 22 sporting events.South Korea’s 177-member contingent includes 83 athletes who will compete in 17 events, including goalball, badminton, swimming, judo, taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.The Korea Paralympic Committee said earlier that Team Korea’s goal was to win five gold medals and place 20th in the overall medal tally.