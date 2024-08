Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s professional baseball league set an attendance record Wednesday, attracting more than nine million spectators to stadiums across the country so far this season.According to the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), cumulative attendance for the 2024 season came to nine-million-904 as of Wednesday afternoon, with nearly 70-thousand tickets sold for five games that day.The figure stood at eight-million-475-thousand-664 on August 18.If the pace continues, the 2024 season total could surpass ten million spectators for the first time in KBO history.Of the 610 games played so far this season, 169 games were sold out, making up 27-point-seven percent of the total.