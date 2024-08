Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Island has experienced its 45th tropical night in a row, the highest number since record-keeping began in 1923.According to the regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, lows for the previous night recorded 26-point-nine degrees Celsius on the northern part of the island and 28-point-one degrees in Seogwipo, a city on its southern coast.A tropical night occurs when temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.A heat wave warning is in place for the island, where it is expected to get as hot as 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday.