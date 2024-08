Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon called on the government to listen carefully and address concerns in the process of pursuing much-needed health care reforms.The party leader spoke Thursday during a meeting of PPP Supreme Council members at the National Assembly, saying medical reform is absolutely necessary and the people are the driving force behind it.Han said he listened to the public before proposing that the government postpone its plans to increase the medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year.His proposal does not violate the spirit of the government’s reform plans, he added, dismissing speculation about conflicts between the ruling party and the president.People’s lives and health should be the highest priority, he said.