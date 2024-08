Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld a guilty verdict and a suspended sentence for Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, who was convicted of abusing his power to reinstate fired teachers.The top court delivered its ruling Thursday, after Cho challenged his 18-month prison term, suspended for two years, under the State Public Officials Act.Cho, Seoul's first-ever three-term education chief, has now lost his position with some two years left in his term, and a by-election will take place October 16.He was indicted in 2018 for allegedly abusing his authority over personnel appointments by ordering a special hiring process to reinstate five teachers who had been dismissed.His case was the first to be handled by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, launched in January 2021.