Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't, Ruling Party Move to Raise Maximum Penalty for Deepfake Sex Crimes

Written: 2024-08-29 14:37:47Updated: 2024-08-29 15:56:44

Gov't, Ruling Party Move to Raise Maximum Penalty for Deepfake Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party have agreed to work toward a higher maximum penalty for deepfake sex crimes, aiming for seven years instead of the current five.

Following a government briefing Thursday that revealed an increase in sex crimes involving deepfake technology, party policy chief Kim Sang-hoon said the harsher penalty would match the current maximum for spycam crimes.

In view of recent issues with Telegram, a social media and instant messaging service provider that deepfake distributors often use to share illicit content, Kim said Seoul intends to establish a hotline to enhance communication with the platform’s administrators. 

Given that minors between the ages of ten and 14 are exempt from criminal prosecution, and many deepfake cases involve perpetrators within that age range, the two sides will look at lowering the age of criminal responsibility. 

The government and the ruling party also discussed setting up a deepfake sex crime reporting center on the education ministry’s website, and examined the need to provide victims with the necessary psychological and legal support.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >