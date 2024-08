Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court upheld a life sentence for Choi Yun-jong, who sexually assaulted and murdered a woman on a walking trail in Seoul's Gwanak district last year.In accordance with the lower court’s decision, the top court ruled Thursday, Choi also has to wear an electronic tracking device for 30 years and disclose his personal information for ten years.If he is ever released on parole, he cannot work at any facility for children, teenagers or people with disabilities for ten years.Choi attacked his victim last August with a pair of brass knuckles, then sexually assaulted and strangled her.The victim died two days later, and the prosecution requested the death penalty.