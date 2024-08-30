Main Opposition Slams Yoon's Policy Briefing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol's policy briefing on Thursday, calling it, “incomprehensible self-acclaim.”Speaking at a National Assembly briefing earlier on the day, DP chief spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said that President Yoon's "lack of communication, self-righteousness and arrogance" was reaffirmed through the briefing, adding that the president failed to apologize to the public for the worsening livelihood and medical crisis.Jo added that while the public continues to express discontent over the poor economy, Yoon continues to tout the revitalizing of the economy.The chief spokesperson also criticized the direction of the four major reforms, saying it's difficult to understand what exactly will be done to make the changes.In response to Yoon's statement regarding the investigation into multiple suspicions surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, Jo said his remarks only reaffirmed that a special counsel probe is needed, as he provided no explanation on the matter.