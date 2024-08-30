Yoon Does Not Expect Security Cooperation with US, Japan to Change under New Leaderships

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he does not expect any shift in the trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan or Seoul and Tokyo's improved ties following a change of administration in both countries.At a press conference that followed his state policy briefing on Thursday, Yoon said the sustainable efficacy of the three sides' cooperative system established at Camp David last August will continue to be recognized in official diplomatic documents.The president emphasized that the three-way cooperation is considered to be very important for the economy and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, benefiting all three sides, adding upcoming leadership changes are not expected to have any impact.Yoon dismissed concerns over a possible U.S. acceptance of North Korea's nuclear armament and violation of the Nonproliferation Treaty, saying such a move would lead to lifting of UN sanctions on the North and collapse of the NPT regime.On the Seoul-Tokyo relations, Yoon said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to South Korea has yet to be confirmed, amid reports that talks are under way for the outgoing leader to make a trip next week.Assessing their eleven summit meetings to have opened discussions on bilateral issues, North Korea, Northeast Asia, global security, and supply chains, Yoon said if Kishida were to make the visit, he planned to propose maintenance of bilateral cooperation and synergy in the future.