Yoon: 'Aug. 15 Unification Doctrine' about Consistent Efforts toward Peaceful Unification

Written: 2024-08-29 15:44:59Updated: 2024-08-29 16:18:41

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the recently announced "August 15 Unification Doctrine" involves making consistent efforts to achieve a peaceful unification on the Korean Peninsula.

At a press conference following his state policy briefing on Thursday, Yoon said the country's Constitution was established on a premise of unification, and that the latest doctrine is nothing new, rather about having a point of view faithful to the Constitution.

The president said achieving unification by free democracy should be carried out in a peaceful manner, while continuously communicating and forging solidarity with the international community for an understanding that inter-Korean unification will be beneficial to everyone.

Asked about Pyongyang's unresponsiveness to his proposal for a dialogue channel for talks on a comprehensive cross-border cooperation, Yoon likened efforts toward unification to Korea's decadeslong fight for independence from Japan's colonial rule.

He emphasized the need to decide on an approach toward unification and to constantly prepare for changing situations.
