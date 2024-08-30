Rival Party Leaders to Hold Meeting on September 1

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival party leaders will sit down for talks at the National Assembly on September 1 at 2 p.m., marking the first time in eleven years that an official meeting between the party leaders will take place.The meeting between ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will be held in a three-plus-three format, with the policy committee chairs and senior spokesperson from both parties in attendance.The two sides have not decided on a specific agenda and will discuss the matter at a later time.DP Secretary Lee Hae-sik on Thursday called on the ruling party to take a "forward-looking stance" on a special counsel probe into the death of Marine Corporal Chae and the cash handout bill.In response, PPP Secretary Park Jeong-ha said the party will do its best to resolve the political issues that have been at a stalemate, adding that the medical school admission quota hike or pension reform will not be on the agenda.