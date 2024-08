Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has rejected the National Assembly's request for impeachment of a senior prosecutor facing various allegations.The nine-bench court on Thursday unanimously turned down the parliamentary impeachment motion against Lee Jung-seop, a senior prosecutor at the Daejeon High Prosecutors' Office, citing irregularities in reasons for the impeachment.The court said parliamentary allegations of Lee's unauthorized search of criminal records, violation of the anti-graft law, and coverup of a drug investigation involving his brother-in-law lack specification of relevance to his public duties.Since Lee's impeachment motion had passed the opposition-strong parliament last December, he has denied all the allegations, except for false residence registration.The allegations are currently under investigations by both the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).