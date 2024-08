Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court says the nation’s law on carbon neutrality and green growth violates the rights of the South Korean public because it does not set specific greenhouse gas reduction targets after 2030.In a unanimous decision Thursday, the court said Article 8 of South Korea's Framework Act on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth does not align with the constitution.The court said the government's planned response to climate change for the years 2031 to 2049 is inadequate and infringes on the basic rights of the South Korean public.The law stipulates a greenhouse gas reduction target of 40 percent by 2030, based on the levels emitted in 2018, but there are no targets beyond that date.Civic groups composed mainly of children and teenagers filed a constitutional complaint in 2020.It is the first court decision in Asia to recognize an inadequate climate response as an infringement of basic rights.