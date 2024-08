Photo : YONHAP News

The combined number of students enrolled in kindergartens, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools nationwide fell by nearly 100-thousand in the past year.According to the education ministry and the Korean Educational Development Institute on Thursday, the total was less than five-point-685 million as of April 1, representing a year-over-year decline of 98-thousand-867 or one-point-seven percent.This is the 19th consecutive year the figure has declined.Kindergarten enrollment fell four-point-four percent and elementary school enrollment fell four-point-two percent, largely accounting for the overall decline.Meanwhile, the number of students from multicultural families increased seven percent to 193-thousand-814, or three-point-eight percent of the total student population.