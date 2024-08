Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon expressed optimism about the capital city's chances of hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics.During the 326th extraordinary session of the Seoul Metropolitan Council on Thursday, Oh said Seoul has a "comparative advantage" over other cities.The mayor added that while India and Indonesia are both competing for the chance to host the Olympics, Seoul already has existing facilities that can be reused with a little remodeling.Considering the aim of the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to make the Games "greener," Oh said reusing existing facilities would help cut emissions.The mayor has met with IOC President Thomas Bach on three occasions to discuss the idea.