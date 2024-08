The government plans to increase its support for civic groups that produce radio broadcasts for people in North Korea.The unification ministry disclosed its plans in a document distributed Thursday that outlines President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “August 15 Unification Doctrine,” a blueprint for his administration’s inter-Korean policies.The document said the ministry will support the civic groups in producing radio broadcasting content targeting the North, in fostering talent, and in developing content for younger generations in North Korea.Expanding access to information in North Korea is one of seven tasks mentioned in the plan.The unification ministry earmarks nearly three billion won, or two-point-two million U.S. dollars in its budget for next year toward efforts to improve human rights in the North, an increase of more than one billion won from a year earlier.