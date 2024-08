Photo : YONHAP News

Two people were injured on Thursday after their car fell into a sinkhole on a crowded road in Seoul on Thursday.According to authorities, the asphalt caved in on a four-lane road in Seoul’s Seodaemun District at around 11:26 a.m. Thursday, creating a two-and-a-half meters deep sinkhole, measuring six meters long and four meters wide.A sedan carrying a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s fell on its left side into the hole. The two passengers were transported to the hospital for injuries.Experts assessed that the sinkhole was created after groundwater piled up on less than solid soil formed by the landfill.