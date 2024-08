Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday approved the appointment of Economic, Social and Labor Council chair Kim Moon-soo as labor minister.The move comes after the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee held a confirmation hearing for Kim on Monday, a meeting fraught with disruptions due to ruling-opposition wrangling.Kim had served as a lawmaker in the 15th, 16th and 17th National Assembly and as the governor of Gyeonggi Province twice.Also on Thursday, the president approved the appointment of Seo Seung-hwan as vice-chair of the National Economic Advisory Council and of Choi Yang-hee as vice-chair of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology.