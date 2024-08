Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in his recent talks with top Chinese officials in Beijing.Sullivan made the remarks at a press briefing at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, as he was wrapping up his three-day visit.He said he’d stressed that commitment in all his meetings with the Chinese officials, along with the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.There are concerns in South Korea about the policy platform the U.S. Democratic Party recently adopted, since it does not mention the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.Sullivan also said he had reaffirmed the United States' commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies.