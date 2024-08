Photo : YONHAP News

Elementary, middle and high school students will get new history textbooks under recent curriculum changes.On Friday, the education ministry published the results of its review of textbooks for all grade levels in its official gazette.Starting next year, new curricula will be in place for third and fourth graders at the elementary school level, as well as for first-year middle and high school students.The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation approved seven publishers of middle school history textbooks and nine publishers of high school textbooks on Korean history.Schools will put the new textbooks on display starting Monday, and will begin using them in the 2025 academic year.