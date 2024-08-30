Menu Content

Report: N. Korea’s Top Diplomat Likely to Attend UN General Assembly Next Month

2024-08-30

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly planning to send its top diplomat, Choe Son-hui, to the United States to attend the UN General Assembly in late September.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily issued the report Friday, citing a diplomatic source. 

According to the report, Choe is likely to attend the general debate of the General Assembly, where heads of state from various countries deliver speeches. 

After that, she is expected to give a speech on either September 28 or 30. 

If Choe makes the trip, it will be the first time an incumbent North Korean foreign minister attends a UN General Assembly since the North sent then-Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho in 2018. 

At the time, Ri said in a speech that his country would not pursue unilateral denuclearization without building sufficient trust in the United States. 

The Yomiuri Shimbun said Choe is expected to justify the North’s nuclear weapons activities and criticize the UN Security Council's sanctions against North Korea, as well as the U.S. military exercises on the Korean Peninsula.
