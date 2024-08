Photo : KBS News

Jeju Island continues to suffer through a record-breaking spell of successive tropical nights, having just posted number 46.According to the regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, lows for the previous night recorded 27 degrees Celsius on the northern part of the island and 26-point-nine degrees in Seogwipo, which sits along the southern coast.A tropical night occurs when temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.The Korean Peninsula’s southernmost island has experienced one every night since July 15, making this the longest streak of tropical nights since record-keeping began in 1923.So far this summer, Jeju City has experienced 55 tropical nights, just one shy of the record set in 2022.A heat wave warning is in place for the island, where it is expected to get as hot as 31 degrees Celsius on Friday, with perceived temperatures around 33 degrees.