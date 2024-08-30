More People Accessing Dark Web from S. Korea

Photo : KBS

Amid increasing awareness about deepfake porn, data suggests many more people are accessing the “dark web” from South Korea.According to data submitted by the Korea Internet and Security Agency to Rep. Park Choong-kwon on Friday, as of July this year, a daily average of 43-thousand-757 people used Tor, the free, open-source software that enables anonymous access to the dark web.Last year’s figure was only about 18-thousand-800.Park called the dark web a social evil and a major conduit for drug trafficking, sexual exploitation, and deepfake pornography that targets teenagers.The ruling party lawmaker called for a pan-governmental task force to work on legislation to address the problems, saying South Korea should pursue technology development and cooperate with international organizations to eradicate crimes on the dark web.While the South Korean figure more than doubled, the number of Tor users around the world decreased slightly, from about three-point-67 million a year ago to three-point-62 million as of July.