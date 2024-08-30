Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

More People Accessing Dark Web from S. Korea

Written: 2024-08-30 11:14:06Updated: 2024-08-30 11:50:49

More People Accessing Dark Web from S. Korea

Photo : KBS

Amid increasing awareness about deepfake porn, data suggests many more people are accessing the “dark web” from South Korea.

According to data submitted by the Korea Internet and Security Agency to Rep. Park Choong-kwon on Friday, as of July this year, a daily average of 43-thousand-757 people used Tor, the free, open-source software that enables anonymous access to the dark web.

Last year’s figure was only about 18-thousand-800. 

Park called the dark web a social evil and a major conduit for drug trafficking, sexual exploitation, and deepfake pornography that targets teenagers. 

The ruling party lawmaker called for a pan-governmental task force to work on legislation to address the problems, saying South Korea should pursue technology development and cooperate with international organizations to eradicate crimes on the dark web.

While the South Korean figure more than doubled, the number of Tor users around the world decreased slightly, from about three-point-67 million a year ago to three-point-62 million as of July.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >