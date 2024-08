Photo : YONHAP News

Housing purchases soared in July, showing an increase of over 40 percent from a year earlier, as more people bought apartments in the capital region.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, the number of housing purchase transactions in the country amounted to 68-thousand-296 in July.Although that is less than half the 140-thousand posted in 2020, when housing prices skyrocketed, it marks a month-over-month increase of 22-point-five percent and a year-over-year increase of 41-point-eight percent.But the number of homes that failed to find buyers, even after the completion of apartment complex construction projects, increased by eight percent month over month to over 16-thousand in July.