Photo : YONHAP News

About 140 South Koreans who traveled to Israel for religious events are on their way home as conflicts in the region continue to escalate.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, about 180 South Koreans entered Israel on Sunday and about 140 left the country safely on Thursday.The others are reportedly awaiting a flight home.Seoul is strongly advising South Korean nationals in Israel to evacuate the country promptly in view of the latest round of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon.