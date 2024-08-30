Gov't to Evaluate Ministries' Progress in Policies Tackling Low Births

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to evaluate progress made by each government ministry in policies aimed at tackling the country's chronic low births within the year.According to the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy on Friday, the assessments on policies aimed at raising the nation's total fertility rate, the average number of children that are born to a woman over her lifetime, to one by 2030 will begin in December.The assessments will focus on effectualness, efficiency and sustainability in efforts to achieve three key tasks concerning a family balance between childrearing and work, childcare and education, creation of an environment favorable to marriage and birth.In line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's state policy briefing on Thursday, the government is expected to form a team of related ministries to push for establishment of a new ministry on population strategy and planning starting late September.The government is also looking to launch a nationwide public monitoring team composed of 200 adults aged between 24 and 44 next month, in a bid to raise national interest in the state population policies.