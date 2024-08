Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to launch a body before the end of the year to discuss how best to balance the supply of health care workers, including doctors, with the demand.The Special Presidential Committee on Healthcare Reform approved a plan on Friday that includes details about the envisioned body.It will include a panel of experts responsible for assessing supply and demand, as well as an advisory panel comprising various health care professionals.The government is open to revisiting its plans to increase medical school admissions for the 2026 academic year, should the medical community come up with a "reasonable alternative."The presidential committee has decided to establish a safety net to support both patients and medical personnel in the event of a medical accident.To support patients who lack medical or legal knowledge during the dispute resolution process, an expert may be appointed to support them.