KDCA: Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Has Peaked

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities say the latest resurgence of COVID-19 has peaked.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, about one-thousand-170 hospitalized patients tested positive for COVID-19 in random tests between August 18 and 24, representing a 20-point-one percent decline from a week earlier.The KDCA used multiple methods to assess the severity of the outbreak, monitoring hospital patients and emergency room visitors and also analyzing sewage samples.The number of hospital patients with severe respiratory symptoms who tested positive for COVID-19 has dropped for two straight weeks, after peaking at 83 between August 4 and 10, the agency added.The amount of the pathogen that causes COVID-19 was found in the sewage system less frequently and at lower concentrations.KDCA Commissioner Jee Youngmee forecast fewer than 200-thousand new COVID-19 cases per week, down from an earlier outlook of up to 350-thousand.