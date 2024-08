Photo : KBS

Police investigation data suggests that minors may account for six out of ten victims of all deepfake sex crimes.According to the data, submitted Friday by the Korean National Police Agency to Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Bu-nam, 59-point-eight percent of people who fell victim to deepfake pornography between 2021 and 2023 were in their teens.The number of teen victims more than tripled from 2021 to 2023.Meanwhile, the number of teens charged with creating illicit deepfake content jumped from 65-point-four percent in 2021 to 75-point-eight percent in 2023.The figure for January to July this year stood at 73-point-six percent.