3 Current, Fmr. DP Lawmakers Get Suspended Sentences in Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court handed down suspended prison terms to one sitting lawmaker and two former lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party for engaging in bribery ahead of the 2021 convention where Song Young-gil was elected party chief.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday sentenced Rep. Heo Jong-sik to three months in prison, suspended for one year, for violating the Political Parties Act by accepting a cash envelope containing three million won, or two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, from Song's camp.Heo could lose his seat if the Supreme Court upholds his conviction.Former Rep. Lee Sung-man was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for delivering eleven million won in illegal funds to Song's camp, and a further three months in prison, suspended for two years, with a forfeiture of three million won for accepting the cash envelope.Former Rep. Youn Kwan-suk was sentenced to nine months, suspended for two years, for giving them the cash envelopes.The court said that engaging in dishonest acts, such as buying votes within a political party, is a serious criminal offense that threatens the foundation of democracy.Both Heo and Lee said they will appeal Friday's ruling, flatly denying any involvement in the scandal.