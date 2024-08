Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to enact a law that penalizes the possession, purchase and watching of deepfake and other falsified and fabricated videos.The Office for Government Policy Coordination said Friday that it convened a meeting of related government agencies on tackling digital sex crimes using deepfake technology and decided to pursue such legislation as well as seeking revisions to related laws to slap heavier punishment on the production and distribution of deepfake materials.The government’s decision comes a day after police launched an extensive crackdown on deepfake sex crimes.The prosecution and police are considering boosting investigative staff and organization to respond to such sex crimes and expanding undercover investigations.The government plans to devise by October a comprehensive set of measures to tackle deepfake sex crimes after gathering private opinions.