Prosecution Spurs Probe into Moon's Ex-Son-in-Law's Hiring Scandal

Anchor: The prosecution is spurring its investigation into a hiring scandal involving former President Moon Jae-in's ex-son-in-law. Prosecutors on Saturday summoned Minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk as a witness after raiding the former president's daughter Da-hye's residence in Seoul the previous day.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In the center of the controversy is the now-estranged son-in-law of former President Moon Jae-in.During his term in office in 2018, Moon's then son-in-law, identified by his last name Seo, was hired as an executive of airliner Thai Eastar Jet.Prosecutors suspect that Seo landed the position despite his lack of experience in the aviation industry, thanks to Moon's connection with Lee Sang-jik, founder of South Korean budget carrier Eastar Jet and its Thai affiliate.Investigators believe that the airline founder's appointment as head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2018 had to do with the controversial hiring decision the same year.The prosecution questioned Minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who served as Moon's senior aide at that time, for more than three hours on Saturday.Speaking to reporters while entering the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office, Cho said the investigation against Moon and his family is an attempt to deflect suspicions surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Prosecutors raided Moon's daughter Da-Hye's residence in Seoul the previous day. They also questioned former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok earlier this month, seeking to prove allegations that Moon's senior secretaries at that time decided Lee's appointment at a meeting in 2017.The airline founder became a lawmaker in 2020 but lost his seat in 2022 as the top court found him guilty of violating election regulations. He was also convicted of embezzlement and other unrelated charges.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.