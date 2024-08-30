Farm in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, Reports 8th ASF Case of 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

The year's eighth case of African swine fever(ASF) has been reported at a farm in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Gimpo, 19 days since the previous case was reported in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Saturday, the farm, which was raising some three-thousand-900 pigs, reported its suspicions after a spike in deaths among the herd.Authorities sent quarantine and epidemiological investigation teams to mitigate the spread of the viral disease, and plans to cull all the pigs at the farm under emergency action guidelines.The headquarters has issued a travel ban for livestock facility workers and vehicles in Incheon, Gyeonggi's Gimpo, Paju, Yeoncheon, Pocheon, Goyang, Yangju, Dongducheon, and Gangwon's Cheorwon until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered a thorough quarantine and epidemiological study to determine the exact account of the infection, stressing there would be a higher risk for an infectious disease among livestock as it nears the upcoming Chuseok holiday.