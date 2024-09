Photo : YONHAP News

The southernmost resort island of Jeju saw a new record of tropical night set amid the prolonged heat wave, with mercury levels surpassing 25 degrees Celsius overnight.According to the Jeju Regional Office of Meteorology on Saturday, a tropical night was observed in the island's northern region for the 47th consecutive day since July 15, the longest streak on record since the agency began compiling data in 1923.Nighttime lows reached 25-point-five degrees on the northern part of the island, and 25-point-seven degrees on the southern side.The cumulative 56 days for the island’s northern region this year has matched the standing record set in 2022.There have been 49 cumulative days in the southern region, the third most days on record.