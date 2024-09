Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has reconfirmed its commitment to find alternative ways to check on violations of nuclear sanctions on North Korea after a key sanctions monitoring panel was disbanded four months ago.According to Yonhap News, a U.S. State Department spokesperson on Friday addressed the absence of the 1718 Committee Panel of Experts, saying that the U.S. is actively working with all stakeholders to identify the best way forward to ensure "timely, accurate, and unbiased" reporting on sanctions violations.The UN panel's mandate had been extended annually since its launch in 2009 before the expert group was disbanded on April 30 this year due to Russia's veto against the renewal of the panel's operations in the UN Security Council.The panel had served as a key platform to monitor implementations of sanctions on the North, publishing two reports on specific cases of violations.