Trump: 'Getting Along' with Leaders from N. Korea, Russia 'Good Thing'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said "getting along" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "good thing," when boasting about his personal ties with the North Korean leader.At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, Trump recalled having briefly crossed the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) into the North while meeting with Kim at the truce village of Panmunjeom in 2019, and assessed Pyongyang's nuclear capability to be "very substantial."Trump said his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris would be inadequate in dealing with leaders from authoritarian nations like North Korea, China or Russia.Referring to Harris' latest interview with CNN, Trump said "she did not look like a leader," and that he could not see her negotiating with a leader like the North's Kim Jong-un.Trump's remarks come after Harris, during her nomination acceptance speech, pledged not to "cozy up to tyrants and dictators" like North Korea's Kim, whom she said are rooting for her Republican rival.