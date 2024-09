Photo : Reuters = YONHAP News

South Korea's high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won the Rome Diamond League title, successfully jumping two-point-three meters.The 28-year-old finished first place at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, after clearing two-point-15, two-point-two, two-point-24 and two-point-27 meters in the first attempt, and the two-point-three meters in the third.Jamaica's Romaine Beckford placed second after also clearing two-point-three meters, but was ranked behind Woo with more failed attempts.Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, the 2020 Tokyo joint-Olympic champion, finished in third place alongside Ukraine's Oleh Doroshchuk after clearing two-point-27 meters.Woo, the 2023 Diamond League Final champion, has secured a ticket to the 2024 Diamond League Final opening in Brussels on September 14, where he will seek to win a second consecutive victory.