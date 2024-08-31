Rival Party Leaders to Discuss Marine Death Probe, Livelihood Recovery Payouts

Photo : KBS

Rival parties have agreed on the agenda to be discussed at their leaders meeting on Sunday, which will include national development, livelihood and political reform issues, as well as a special counsel probe into a military report on the death of a Marine last year and livelihood recovery payouts.According to the chiefs of staff to party leaders from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Friday, talks between PPP chief Han Dong-hoon and DP chief Lee Jae-myung will center on six main items.Han and Lee plan to discuss issues concerning national development, such as low births and future growth engine, livelihood issues including tax revisions, and political reform measures.While the opposition-pushed bills on the special Marine death probe and universal recovery payouts are expected to be brought to the table, the parties fell short of agreeing to include another thorny matter of the ongoing medical vacuum.Following the meeting set to start at 2 p.m. at the National Assembly, the leaders could issue a joint statement or agree to establish a consultative body to follow up on their agreement.